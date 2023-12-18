Let’s Get Started On The Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ: EMKR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around $0.03 or 7.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.08M. EMKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.49, offering almost -246.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.28% since then. We note from Emcore Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 297.73K.

Emcore Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EMKR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Emcore Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) trade information

Instantly EMKR has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5210 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.23% year-to-date, but still down -10.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) is 7.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EMKR is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -248.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -190.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Emcore Corp. (EMKR) estimates and forecasts

Emcore Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.31 percent over the past six months and at a 78.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Emcore Corp. to make $29.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.31%. Emcore Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 96.88% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

EMKR Dividends

Emcore Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 12.

Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.50% of Emcore Corp. shares, and 48.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.93%. Emcore Corp. stock is held by 83 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.72% of the shares, which is about 5.26 million shares worth $3.96 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 4.58% or 2.48 million shares worth $1.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.43 million shares worth $1.07 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aegis Value, Inc. held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $0.73 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.