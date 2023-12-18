Let’s Get Started On The Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.42, and it changed around $0.69 or 3.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $796.69M. AAOI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.95, offering almost -6.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 92.86% since then. We note from Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

Instantly AAOI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1086.07% year-to-date, but still up 20.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) is 74.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.4 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) estimates and forecasts

Applied Optoelectronics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 331.09 percent over the past six months and at a 51.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.40%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 51.82% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

AAOI Dividends

Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.41% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc shares, and 49.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.70%. Applied Optoelectronics Inc stock is held by 97 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.81% of the shares, which is about 1.27 million shares worth $7.56 million.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC, with 3.65% or 1.21 million shares worth $7.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $4.94 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $4.39 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.