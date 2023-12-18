Let’s Discuss The SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.4 million shares of the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) have been traded, and its beta is -1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.63M. ICU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.34, offering almost -1193.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.35% since then. We note from SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.80 million.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -88.05% year-to-date, but still down -2.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) is -18.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.81% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares, and 4.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.09%. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stock is held by 16 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.78% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.18 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.28% or 55375.0 shares worth $28795.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 12405.0 shares worth $6450.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 9979.0 shares worth around $5189.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.