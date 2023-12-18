Let’s Discuss The Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.2 million shares of the Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.98, and it changed around $0.42 or 2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.37B. SRRK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.83, offering almost -4.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.71% since then. We note from Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 877.14K.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SRRK as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Scholar Rock Holding Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Instantly SRRK has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.91 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 109.72% year-to-date, but still up 4.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) is 59.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRRK is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Scholar Rock Holding Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 124.08 percent over the past six months and at a 13.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.91%.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 05 and March 11.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.57% of Scholar Rock Holding Corp shares, and 87.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.65%. Scholar Rock Holding Corp stock is held by 146 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 12.56% of the shares, which is about 9.06 million shares worth $171.95 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.10% or 8.01 million shares worth $151.95 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.29 million shares worth $62.51 million, making up 4.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $33.13 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.