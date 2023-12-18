Let’s Discuss The Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.50, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. PHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.00, offering almost -77.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.44% since then. We note from Phreesia Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 678.90K.

Phreesia Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PHR as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Phreesia Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.98 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.47% year-to-date, but still up 24.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR) is 40.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.4 day(s).

Phreesia Inc (PHR) estimates and forecasts

Phreesia Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.22 percent over the past six months and at a 31.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $93.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Phreesia Inc to make $101.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.56%.

PHR Dividends

Phreesia Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.80% of Phreesia Inc shares, and 96.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.81%. Phreesia Inc stock is held by 262 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.10% of the shares, which is about 7.23 million shares worth $224.27 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.03% or 4.43 million shares worth $137.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $50.73 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $48.78 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.