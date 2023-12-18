LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.73 million shares of the LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.30, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $910.10M. LC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.92, offering almost -31.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.01% since then. We note from LendingClub Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

LendingClub Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LendingClub Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) trade information

Instantly LC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.87 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.68% year-to-date, but still up 20.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) is 44.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

LendingClub Corp (LC) estimates and forecasts

LendingClub Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.91 percent over the past six months and at a -80.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -94.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -76.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect LendingClub Corp to make $187.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $262.71 million and $238.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.50%.

LendingClub Corp earnings are expected to increase by -90.06% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -8.60% per year for the next five years.

LC Dividends

LendingClub Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 23 and January 29.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.14% of LendingClub Corp shares, and 83.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.89%. LendingClub Corp stock is held by 257 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.47% of the shares, which is about 11.38 million shares worth $110.98 million.

Jackson Square Partners, Llc, with 8.44% or 9.18 million shares worth $89.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.28 million shares worth $32.02 million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $25.7 million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.