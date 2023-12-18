Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.83 million shares of the Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.63, and it changed around -$1.74 or -5.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.40B. KVYO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.47, offering almost -37.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.95% since then. We note from Klaviyo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Klaviyo Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.69. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended KVYO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Klaviyo Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $KEYO for the current quarter.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information

Instantly KVYO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.46 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.61% year-to-date, but still down -4.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

KVYO Dividends

Klaviyo Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of Klaviyo Inc shares, and 69.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.63%.