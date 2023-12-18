Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 24.53 million shares of the Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.03, and it changed around -$0.09 or -1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.40B. KGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.25, offering almost -3.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.62% since then. We note from Kinross Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.50 million.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Instantly KGC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.25 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.43% year-to-date, but still up 4.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) is 13.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Kinross Gold Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.57 percent over the past six months and at a 86.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Kinross Gold Corp. shares, and 63.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.87%. Kinross Gold Corp. stock is held by 598 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.28% of the shares, which is about 150.7 million shares worth $718.84 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.58% or 43.94 million shares worth $209.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 65.31 million shares worth $297.8 million, making up 5.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 50.88 million shares worth around $232.03 million, which represents about 4.14% of the total shares outstanding.