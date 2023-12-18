Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -20.38%

In the last trading session, 27.7 million shares of the Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $132.91, and it changed around -$3.51 or -2.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.10B. JBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $141.38, offering almost -6.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $64.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.29% since then. We note from Jabil Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Jabil Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.73. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended JBL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jabil Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.95 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) trade information

Instantly JBL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 137.94 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 94.88% year-to-date, but still up 11.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $148.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JBL is forecast to be at a low of $130.00 and a high of $160.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jabil Inc (JBL) estimates and forecasts

Jabil Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.15 percent over the past six months and at a 5.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Jabil Inc to make $7.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.15%. Jabil Inc earnings are expected to increase by 5.68% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

JBL Dividends

Jabil Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.33. It is important to note, however, that the 0.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.83% of Jabil Inc shares, and 100.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.37%. Jabil Inc stock is held by 833 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 13.92 million shares worth $1.5 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.85% or 12.89 million shares worth $1.39 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.95 million shares worth $425.79 million, making up 3.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.25 million shares worth around $351.24 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.