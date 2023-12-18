It’s Easy To Bet On RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ: RYZB) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 3.85 million shares of the RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.39, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58B. RYZB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.12, offering almost -6.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.98% since then. We note from RayzeBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 294.33K.

RayzeBio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RYZB as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RayzeBio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB) trade information

Instantly RYZB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.39 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.96% year-to-date, but still up 3.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB) is 21.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.97 day(s).

RYZB Dividends

RayzeBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.87% of RayzeBio Inc. shares, and 91.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.99%. RayzeBio Inc. stock is held by 80 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 12408.0 shares worth $0.28 million.

RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund, with 0.01% or 6591.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.