Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.69, and it changed around $2.04 or 23.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $580.15M. ISPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.78, offering almost -85.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.92% since then. We note from Ispire Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 105.48K.

Ispire Technology Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ISPR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ispire Technology Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) trade information

Instantly ISPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.22 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.59% year-to-date, but still down -5.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR) is -22.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.35 day(s).

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ispire Technology Inc to make $45.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

ISPR Dividends

Ispire Technology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ISPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.34% of Ispire Technology Inc shares, and 2.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.57%. Ispire Technology Inc stock is held by 48 institutions, with Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 0.99 million shares worth $10.58 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.12% or 63065.0 shares worth $0.67 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 25260.0 shares worth $0.27 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 23744.0 shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.