Is Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.23, and it changed around $0.17 or 2.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $254.50M. TSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.53, offering almost -322.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.2% since then. We note from Trinseo PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 708.76K.

Trinseo PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TSE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trinseo PLC is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.34 for the current quarter.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) trade information

Instantly TSE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.45 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.16% year-to-date, but still up 13.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) is 6.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

Trinseo PLC (TSE) estimates and forecasts

Trinseo PLC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.62 percent over the past six months and at a -1,041.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $858 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.00%.

Trinseo PLC earnings are expected to increase by -970.82% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.29% per year for the next five years.

TSE Dividends

Trinseo PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 6.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.58% of Trinseo PLC shares, and 87.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.69%. Trinseo PLC stock is held by 209 institutions, with M&G Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 21.67% of the shares, which is about 7.63 million shares worth $96.61 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 16.45% or 5.79 million shares worth $73.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $16.55 million, making up 3.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $8.7 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.