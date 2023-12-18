Is Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 1.74 million shares of the Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) have been traded, and its beta is 3.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92M. HSCS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.95, offering almost -2223.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.65% since then. We note from Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.14 million.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Instantly HSCS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -79.63% year-to-date, but still down -0.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) is 1.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7,900.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Heart Test Laboratories Inc to make $300k in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.