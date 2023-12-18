Is Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In today’s recent session, 4.09 million shares of the Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.55M. GETR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.08, offering almost -237.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.25% since then. We note from Getaround Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.19 million.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Instantly GETR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -51.26% year-to-date, but still up 89.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) is 130.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

Getaround Inc. (GETR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Getaround Inc. to make $15.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.51% of Getaround Inc. shares, and 33.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.61%. Getaround Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 82.52% of the shares, which is about 21.52 million shares worth $7.53 million.

Braemar Energy Ventures III, LP, with 14.95% or 3.9 million shares worth $1.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 1.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.