Is Comstock Inc’s (AMEX: LODE) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.71M. LODE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.99, offering almost -120.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.67% since then. We note from Comstock Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 363.65K.

Comstock Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LODE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Comstock Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Instantly LODE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.64% year-to-date, but still down -3.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) is -6.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

Comstock Inc (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Comstock Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.60 percent over the past six months and at a 93.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 804.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $790k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,448.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.84%.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.00% of Comstock Inc shares, and 5.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.38%. Comstock Inc stock is held by 54 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.06% of the shares, which is about 2.26 million shares worth $1.65 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.64% or 0.7 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $1.17 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.