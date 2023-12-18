Is B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 3.08 million shares of the B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.45, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $625.36M. RILY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.72, offering almost -196.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.58% since then. We note from B. Riley Financial Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 982.46K.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

Instantly RILY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.26 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.20% year-to-date, but still down -19.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) is -15.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RILY is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RILY Dividends

B. Riley Financial Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 19.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.00. It is important to note, however, that the 19.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.72% of B. Riley Financial Inc shares, and 48.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.43%. B. Riley Financial Inc stock is held by 222 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.58% of the shares, which is about 2.62 million shares worth $120.68 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.76% or 1.15 million shares worth $52.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.11 million shares worth $45.69 million, making up 3.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $23.98 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.