Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) were traded, and its beta was 4.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.49M. INBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.00, offering almost -11328.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.43 million.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INBS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. for the current quarter.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Instantly INBS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3080 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.87% year-to-date, but still down -5.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) is -49.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -90.50 percent over the past six months and at a 74.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.95%.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.