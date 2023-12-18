Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: INZY): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.97 million shares of the Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.02, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $248.28M. INZY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.33, offering almost -82.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.37% since then. We note from Inozyme Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 465.37K.

Inozyme Pharma Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INZY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inozyme Pharma Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Instantly INZY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.25 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 282.86% year-to-date, but still up 5.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) is 25.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.11 day(s).

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Inozyme Pharma Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.57 percent over the past six months and at a 24.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.24%. Inozyme Pharma Inc earnings are expected to increase by 24.48% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.10% per year for the next five years.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of Inozyme Pharma Inc shares, and 88.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.03%. Inozyme Pharma Inc stock is held by 103 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 8.97% of the shares, which is about 5.54 million shares worth $22.26 million.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC, with 7.28% or 4.49 million shares worth $18.07 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.12 million shares worth $12.56 million, making up 5.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $9.91 million, which represents about 3.99% of the total shares outstanding.