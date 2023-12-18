IMMP Stock Forecast 2023: Immutep Limited ADR Remains Weak With A Upside Of 39.76%

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the Immutep Limited ADR (NASDAQ:IMMP) were traded, and its beta was 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.49, and it changed around $0.37 or 17.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $296.01M. IMMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.90, offering almost -56.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.76% since then. We note from Immutep Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.98K.

Immutep Limited ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMMP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immutep Limited ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Immutep Limited ADR (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Instantly IMMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.54 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.29% year-to-date, but still up 19.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immutep Limited ADR (NASDAQ:IMMP) is 35.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.28, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -94.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMMP is forecast to be at a low of $0.55 and a high of $2.88. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 77.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immutep Limited ADR (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -39.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Immutep Limited ADR to make $2.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2016. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.47 million and $3.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -39.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.13%.

IMMP Dividends

Immutep Limited ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Immutep Limited ADR (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Immutep Limited ADR shares, and 2.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.67%. Immutep Limited ADR stock is held by 27 institutions, with Oracle Investment Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.75% of the shares, which is about 0.89 million shares worth $1.89 million.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC, with 0.26% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.59 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA International Vector Equity Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 18722.0 shares worth $37631.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Vector Equity Port held roughly 20551.0 shares worth around $44390.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.