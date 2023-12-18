If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX)

In the last trading session, 4.86 million shares of the Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.02, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $177.64M. ALDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.97, offering almost -296.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.98% since then. We note from Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

Instantly ALDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.26 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.61% year-to-date, but still down -4.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) is 19.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.29 percent over the past six months and at a 28.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.38%.

ALDX Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.01% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc shares, and 61.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.46%. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 158 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.37% of the shares, which is about 11.35 million shares worth $95.23 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.51% or 3.23 million shares worth $27.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.13 million shares worth $15.91 million, making up 3.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $14.24 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.