If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.02 or 13.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.26M. SNOA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.68, offering almost -1575.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 908.40K.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Instantly SNOA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -85.28% year-to-date, but still down -3.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is 5.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 86110.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.14 percent over the past six months and at a 18.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $3.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.70%.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.78% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 0.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.94%. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 38522.0 shares worth $6163.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.26% or 35780.0 shares worth $5724.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 29083.0 shares worth $4653.0, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 4975.0 shares worth around $795.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.