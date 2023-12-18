iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 39.38 million shares of the iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around $0.77 or 45.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.12M. ICCT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.70, offering almost -738.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.16% since then. We note from iCoreConnect Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 497.51K.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) trade information

Instantly ICCT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 45.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -75.75% year-to-date, but still up 152.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) is 75.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 87630.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.41% of iCoreConnect Inc. shares, and 5.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.13%. iCoreConnect Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Periscope Capital Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.64% of the shares, which is about 0.84 million shares worth $8.88 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 6.90% or 0.6 million shares worth $6.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Special Opportunities Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $2.12 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 98184.0 shares worth around $1.04 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.