I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around -$0.13 or -8.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.84M. IMAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.67, offering almost -451.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.55% since then. We note from I-Mab ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 647.94K.

I-Mab ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMAB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. I-Mab ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Instantly IMAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.75% year-to-date, but still down -7.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) is -19.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

I-Mab ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.58 percent over the past six months and at a 30.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.85%. I-Mab ADR earnings are expected to increase by 4.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 26.00% per year for the next five years.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of I-Mab ADR shares, and 54.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.48%. I-Mab ADR stock is held by 78 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.36% of the shares, which is about 6.91 million shares worth $20.66 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.56% or 2.12 million shares worth $6.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $2.17 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $2.07 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.