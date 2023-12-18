HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 28.4 million shares of the HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.78, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.42B. HPQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.90, offering almost -10.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.06% since then. We note from HP Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.52 million.

HP Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.42. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended HPQ as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. HP Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Instantly HPQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.17 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.55% year-to-date, but still up 4.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) is 8.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HPQ is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HP Inc (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

HP Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.71 percent over the past six months and at a 4.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect HP Inc to make $13.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

HP Inc earnings are expected to increase by 5.12% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.73% per year for the next five years.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of HP Inc shares, and 75.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.41%. HP Inc stock is held by 1,409 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.24% of the shares, which is about 120.95 million shares worth $3.71 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.59% or 104.63 million shares worth $3.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 28.83 million shares worth $885.37 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 27.75 million shares worth around $852.24 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.