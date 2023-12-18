How To Invest In Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.51, and it changed around $0.09 or 6.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.65M. ANY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.61, offering almost -139.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.25% since then. We note from Sphere 3D Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Instantly ANY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.80% year-to-date, but still up 31.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) is 57.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.16% of Sphere 3D Corp shares, and 0.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.90%. Sphere 3D Corp stock is held by 16 institutions, with Group One Trading, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 14017.0 shares worth $27192.0.

Horan Securities, Inc., with 0.04% or 4413.0 shares worth $8561.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 11950.0 shares worth $29277.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio held roughly 9509.0 shares worth around $23297.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.