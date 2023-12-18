How To Invest In ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.89 million shares of the ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.18, and it changed around -$0.47 or -5.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30B. ACDC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.23, offering almost -220.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.33% since then. We note from ProFrac Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 654.04K.

ProFrac Holding Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ACDC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ProFrac Holding Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) trade information

Instantly ACDC has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.98 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.54% year-to-date, but still up 2.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) is -6.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.39 day(s).

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) estimates and forecasts

ProFrac Holding Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.50 percent over the past six months and at a -80.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -96.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -78.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $585.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ProFrac Holding Corp to make $641.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $794.1 million and $893.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.20%.

ProFrac Holding Corp earnings are expected to increase by -80.01% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -12.20% per year for the next five years.

ACDC Dividends

ProFrac Holding Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 84.81% of ProFrac Holding Corp shares, and 12.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.94%. ProFrac Holding Corp stock is held by 131 institutions, with Crestview Partners III GP, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 3.33 million shares worth $37.19 million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, with 1.86% or 2.97 million shares worth $33.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $7.32 million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $6.97 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.