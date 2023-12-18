How To Invest In Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: FRGE) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) were traded, and its beta was 2.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.49, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $611.69M. FRGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.56, offering almost -2.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.48% since then. We note from Forge Global Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 353.40K.

Forge Global Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FRGE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Forge Global Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Instantly FRGE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.56 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 101.73% year-to-date, but still up 8.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) is 23.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.68 day(s).

Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

Forge Global Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 90.71 percent over the past six months and at a 22.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Forge Global Holdings Inc to make $21.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.82 million and $17.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.30%.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.60% of Forge Global Holdings Inc shares, and 41.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.53%. Forge Global Holdings Inc stock is held by 94 institutions, with Rob Exploration LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 13.90% of the shares, which is about 24.23 million shares worth $49.19 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 4.94% or 8.61 million shares worth $20.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.12 million shares worth $7.58 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $5.9 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.