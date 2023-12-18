Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.82, and it changed around -$0.2 or -19.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $185.11M. GOSS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -273.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.12% since then. We note from Gossamer Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -19.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -62.16% year-to-date, but still down -21.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) is -0.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.3 day(s).

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Gossamer Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.55 percent over the past six months and at a 52.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -92.43%. Gossamer Bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 54.18% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 19.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.29% of Gossamer Bio Inc shares, and 91.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.62%. Gossamer Bio Inc stock is held by 114 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.21% of the shares, which is about 4.97 million shares worth $5.97 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 1.87% or 4.21 million shares worth $5.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $2.47 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $1.35 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.