Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.59M. GLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.86, offering almost -201.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.25% since then. We note from Glatfelter Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 284.89K.

Glatfelter Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GLT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Glatfelter Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

Instantly GLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.09% year-to-date, but still up 10.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) is 5.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.69 day(s).

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $373.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Glatfelter Corporation to make $400.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $334.46 million and $381.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.00%.

GLT Dividends

Glatfelter Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.75% of Glatfelter Corporation shares, and 79.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.72%. Glatfelter Corporation stock is held by 129 institutions, with Carlson Capital. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.13% of the shares, which is about 5.92 million shares worth $17.86 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.78% or 3.05 million shares worth $9.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $3.71 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $2.06 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.