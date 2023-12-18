Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.06M. GMDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.51, offering almost -736.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from Gamida Cell Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Instantly GMDA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -76.59% year-to-date, but still down -4.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) is -5.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Gamida Cell Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.43 percent over the past six months and at a 46.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.78%.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.74% of Gamida Cell Ltd shares, and 31.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.68%. Gamida Cell Ltd stock is held by 65 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.04% of the shares, which is about 8.55 million shares worth $16.5 million.

Meitav Investment House Ltd., with 3.01% or 3.66 million shares worth $7.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.21 million shares worth $2.61 million, making up 1.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund held roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $3.1 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.