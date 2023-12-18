Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST)

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.81, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $268.27M. HNST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.75, offering almost -33.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.28% since then. We note from Honest Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 876.62K.

Honest Company Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HNST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Honest Company Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Instantly HNST has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.88 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.64% year-to-date, but still up 13.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) is 87.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.18 day(s).

Honest Company Inc (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Honest Company Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 66.27 percent over the past six months and at a -6.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Honest Company Inc to make $81.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $81.86 million and $71.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.00%.

Honest Company Inc earnings are expected to increase by 5.66% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 46.40% per year for the next five years.

HNST Dividends

Honest Company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.76% of Honest Company Inc shares, and 52.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.29%. Honest Company Inc stock is held by 94 institutions, with Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.21% of the shares, which is about 10.47 million shares worth $17.6 million.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC, with 6.24% or 5.83 million shares worth $9.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Meridian Contrarian Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.79 million shares worth $4.68 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Contrarian Fund held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $4.61 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.