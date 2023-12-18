Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN)

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) have been traded, and its beta is -2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.08M. CYN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.38, offering almost -762.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Cyngn Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -74.35% year-to-date, but still down -7.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is -19.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Cyngn Inc (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Cyngn Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -85.95 percent over the past six months and at a -16.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.20%.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 19.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of Cyngn Inc shares, and 37.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.85%. Cyngn Inc stock is held by 24 institutions, with Redpoint Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.09% of the shares, which is about 2.46 million shares worth $2.87 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.67% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $0.56 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.