Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH)

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.58, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.98M. WISH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.10, offering almost -475.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.38% since then. We note from ContextLogic Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 766.81K.

ContextLogic Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended WISH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ContextLogic Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.01 for the current quarter.

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Instantly WISH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.19 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.86% year-to-date, but still up 2.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) is 8.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

ContextLogic Inc (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -49.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ContextLogic Inc to make $52.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $123 million and $115.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -54.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -54.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.31%. ContextLogic Inc earnings are expected to increase by 17.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.40% per year for the next five years.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.93% of ContextLogic Inc shares, and 48.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.21%. ContextLogic Inc stock is held by 133 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.44% of the shares, which is about 1.53 million shares worth $10.07 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.49% or 1.07 million shares worth $7.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $4.07 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $2.81 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.