Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Stocks (NASDAQ: KPTI)

In the last trading session, 2.88 million shares of the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) were traded, and its beta was -0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around -$0.07 or -7.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.75M. KPTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.87, offering almost -532.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.48% since then. We note from Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.89. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended KPTI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) trade information

Instantly KPTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9512 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.21% year-to-date, but still down -9.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) is 6.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KPTI is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1198.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -289.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) estimates and forecasts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.01 percent over the past six months and at a 44.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc to make $42.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.58 million and $36.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.40%.

KPTI Dividends

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 19.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.95% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc shares, and 72.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.09%. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 166 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.09% of the shares, which is about 11.54 million shares worth $20.65 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.59% or 8.68 million shares worth $15.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.41 million shares worth $6.1 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $3.26 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.