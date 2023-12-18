Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD)

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $120.46M. VLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.95, offering almost -592.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.28% since then. We note from Velo3D Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Instantly VLD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -68.41% year-to-date, but still down -1.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) is -46.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.67 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Velo3D Inc to make $20.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.78 million and $26.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.80%.

Velo3D Inc earnings are expected to increase by -13.82% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.00% per year for the next five years.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 06.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.80% of Velo3D Inc shares, and 58.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.11%. Velo3D Inc stock is held by 137 institutions, with Deer Management Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 18.86% of the shares, which is about 37.86 million shares worth $21.21 million.

VK Services, LLC, with 15.12% or 30.35 million shares worth $17.0 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.18 million shares worth $4.58 million, making up 4.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $2.68 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.