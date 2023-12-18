Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS)

In today’s recent session, 1.64 million shares of the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around -$0.03 or -10.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.88M. RSLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.40, offering almost -7366.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.67% since then. We note from ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.56 million.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Instantly RSLS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -95.62% year-to-date, but still up 21.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) is 19.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.27% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares, and 3.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.21%. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.44% of the shares, which is about 49874.0 shares worth $73813.0.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.99% or 34060.0 shares worth $50408.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 49874.0 shares worth $73813.0, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1733.0 shares worth around $4193.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.