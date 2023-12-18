Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ: OPAL)

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:OPAL) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.58, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.13M. OPAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.63, offering almost -54.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.53% since then. We note from OPAL Fuels Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 174.75K.

OPAL Fuels Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.44. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPAL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OPAL Fuels Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:OPAL) trade information

Instantly OPAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.08 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:OPAL) is -11.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.29 day(s).

OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL) estimates and forecasts

OPAL Fuels Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.71 percent over the past six months and at a 475.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 250.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $92.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect OPAL Fuels Inc to make $93.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $66.72 million and $42.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 117.10%.

OPAL Dividends

OPAL Fuels Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:OPAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.26% of OPAL Fuels Inc shares, and 59.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.72%. OPAL Fuels Inc stock is held by 56 institutions, with Ares Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.05% of the shares, which is about 3.06 million shares worth $22.82 million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, with 9.90% or 2.74 million shares worth $20.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $3.66 million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $3.47 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.