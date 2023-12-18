Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nerdy Inc (NYSE: NRDY)

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.03, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $316.39M. NRDY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.37, offering almost -77.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.61% since then. We note from Nerdy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 879.61K.

Nerdy Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.56. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NRDY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nerdy Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Instantly NRDY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.24 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.67% year-to-date, but still up 5.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) is 16.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

Nerdy Inc (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Nerdy Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.46 percent over the past six months and at a -220.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Nerdy Inc to make $59.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $41.8 million and $49.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.50%.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.52% of Nerdy Inc shares, and 63.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.97%. Nerdy Inc stock is held by 161 institutions, with TPG GP A, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.64% of the shares, which is about 11.72 million shares worth $48.89 million.

Greenvale Capital, LLP, with 8.19% or 8.25 million shares worth $34.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.83 million shares worth $18.9 million, making up 3.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $6.48 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.