Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ITOS)

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ITOS) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.85, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $388.21M. ITOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.00, offering almost -111.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.42% since then. We note from ITeos Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 455.11K.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ITOS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ITeos Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ITOS) trade information

Instantly ITOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.32 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.44% year-to-date, but still up 10.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ITOS) is 7.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.38 day(s).

ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) estimates and forecasts

ITeos Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.38 percent over the past six months and at a -219.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,866.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -209.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -86.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $53.91 million and $8.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -53.60%.

ITOS Dividends

ITeos Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.