Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE)

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) were traded, and its beta was 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around -$0.12 or -10.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.44M. NOTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.75, offering almost -542.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.1% since then. We note from FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NOTE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FiscalNote Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Instantly NOTE has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.41% year-to-date, but still down -21.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) is 28.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.63 day(s).

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) estimates and forecasts

FiscalNote Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.00 percent over the past six months and at a 74.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect FiscalNote Holdings Inc to make $34.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.45 million and $31.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.50%.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.12% of FiscalNote Holdings Inc shares, and 46.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.93%. FiscalNote Holdings Inc stock is held by 97 institutions, with Maso Capital Partners Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 23.91% of the shares, which is about 28.91 million shares worth $30.36 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.54% or 4.28 million shares worth $4.49 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.64 million shares worth $2.77 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $1.6 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.