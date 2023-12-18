Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT)

In today’s recent session, 4.61 million shares of the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.77, and it changed around -$1.55 or -46.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.65M. CKPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.15, offering almost -360.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.55% since then. We note from Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 441.43K.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Instantly CKPT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -46.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -65.36% year-to-date, but still down -43.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) is -2.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.96 day(s).

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.92 percent over the past six months and at a 54.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 82.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -47.90%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc to make $4.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $74k and $35k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11,985.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.65%.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 13.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.48% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc shares, and 18.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.60%. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 53 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.76% of the shares, which is about 1.41 million shares worth $3.49 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.86% or 0.39 million shares worth $0.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.49 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.43 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.