Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)

In today’s recent session, 3.38 million shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $438.17M. CGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.22, offering almost -507.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.96% since then. We note from Canopy Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 40.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.29 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -77.12% year-to-date, but still down -27.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -0.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Canopy Growth Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.35 percent over the past six months and at a 94.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Canopy Growth Corporation to make $55.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -76.81%. Canopy Growth Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 93.81% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.28% per year for the next five years.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 12.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.66% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares, and 11.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.00%. Canopy Growth Corporation stock is held by 378 institutions, with Luxor Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.26% of the shares, which is about 16.55 million shares worth $6.42 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.50% or 10.97 million shares worth $4.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.0 million shares worth $4.27 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 3.54 million shares worth around $2.77 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.