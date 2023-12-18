Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR)

In the last trading session, 1.97 million shares of the AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.13M. LIDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.95, offering almost -850.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -10.0% since then. We note from AEye Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.25K.

AEye Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LIDR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AEye Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Instantly LIDR has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1300 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.84% year-to-date, but still down -20.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) is -42.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.64 day(s).

AEye Inc (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -58.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AEye Inc to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.09 million and $600k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -90.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.70%.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 18.

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.19% of AEye Inc shares, and 30.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.03%. AEye Inc stock is held by 73 institutions, with General Motors Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.61% of the shares, which is about 14.06 million shares worth $2.53 million.

Intel Corporation, with 3.74% or 6.91 million shares worth $1.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.26 million shares worth $0.59 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund held roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.