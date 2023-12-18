Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV)

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.83, and it changed around $0.26 or 7.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. ADV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.59, offering almost 6.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.5% since then. We note from Advantage Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.85K.

Advantage Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ADV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Advantage Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Instantly ADV has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.84 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 84.13% year-to-date, but still up 17.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is 60.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.09 day(s).

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Advantage Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 78.14 percent over the past six months and at a -33.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 275.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Advantage Solutions Inc. to make $1.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.1 billion and $1.01 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.20%.

Advantage Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -31.75% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -5.10% per year for the next five years.

ADV Dividends

Advantage Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.