EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.76M. EZGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.77, offering almost -2670.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from EZGO Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.14 million.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -84.70% year-to-date, but still up 2.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) is 3.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.37% of EZGO Technologies Ltd shares, and 5.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.62%. EZGO Technologies Ltd stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 85800.0 shares worth $0.14 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.13% or 65070.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.