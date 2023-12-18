eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.75 million shares of the eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) were traded, and its beta was 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.13, and it changed around -$1.41 or -8.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.33B. EXPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.39, offering almost -67.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.17% since then. We note from eXp World Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

eXp World Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EXPI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. eXp World Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Instantly EXPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.11 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.55% year-to-date, but still up 3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) is 13.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXPI is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

eXp World Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.00 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $972.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect eXp World Holdings Inc to make $943.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $933.39 million and $861.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.50%.

eXp World Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -62.19% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.19. It is important to note, however, that the 1.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.97% of eXp World Holdings Inc shares, and 34.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.34%. eXp World Holdings Inc stock is held by 325 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.43% of the shares, which is about 11.85 million shares worth $240.3 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 18.74% or 11.42 million shares worth $231.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.17 million shares worth $84.01 million, making up 8.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $78.35 million, which represents about 5.15% of the total shares outstanding.