Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 48.87 million shares of the Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.02, and it changed around $0.0 or 7.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.69M. GMBL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.80, offering almost -118900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Esports Entertainment Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 261.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.01 million.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Instantly GMBL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -99.73% year-to-date, but still up 10.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) is -40.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Esports Entertainment Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -98.74 percent over the past six months and at a 80.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.50%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group Inc to make $13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.17 million and $6.41 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 102.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.14%.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Esports Entertainment Group Inc shares, and 0.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.53%. Esports Entertainment Group Inc stock is held by 21 institutions, with International Assets Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 39611.0 shares worth $4214.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.03% or 21956.0 shares worth $25908.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 21956.0 shares worth $25908.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.