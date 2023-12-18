Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.79 million shares of the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.96, and it changed around $0.14 or 7.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $222.89M. ESPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.41, offering almost -278.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.29% since then. We note from Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -68.54% year-to-date, but still up 39.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 76.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.10 percent over the past six months and at a 42.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc. to make $29.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.82 million and $24.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 60.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.80%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 43.79% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.90% per year for the next five years.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.43% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 69.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.41%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.28% of the shares, which is about 13.14 million shares worth $18.26 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 8.59% or 9.19 million shares worth $12.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.06 million shares worth $5.64 million, making up 3.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 3.6 million shares worth around $5.0 million, which represents about 3.36% of the total shares outstanding.