Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 51.6 million shares of the Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.04, and it changed around -$0.42 or -1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.52B. EQH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.80, offering almost -2.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.69% since then. We note from Equitable Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

Equitable Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.54. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended EQH as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Equitable Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.3 for the current quarter.

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) trade information

Instantly EQH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.80 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.61% year-to-date, but still up 5.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) is 21.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) estimates and forecasts

Equitable Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.79 percent over the past six months and at a -10.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Equitable Holdings Inc to make $3.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.9 billion and $2.36 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.73%. Equitable Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -9.69% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 19.00% per year for the next five years.

EQH Dividends

Equitable Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.85. It is important to note, however, that the 2.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of Equitable Holdings Inc shares, and 100.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.28%. Equitable Holdings Inc stock is held by 582 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.70% of the shares, which is about 37.16 million shares worth $1.01 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 9.78% or 33.98 million shares worth $922.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 13.66 million shares worth $391.9 million, making up 3.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.1 million shares worth around $301.36 million, which represents about 3.19% of the total shares outstanding.