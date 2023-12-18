EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.60, and it changed around -$0.26 or -1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $719.49M. EH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.78, offering almost -46.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.91% since then. We note from EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EHang Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.35 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 105.13% year-to-date, but still up 6.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) is 22.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.07 day(s).

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 154.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect EHang Holdings Ltd ADR to make $10.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.27 million and $3.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 246.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 224.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.11%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 22.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR shares, and 25.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.96%. EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stock is held by 82 institutions, with Axim Planning & Wealth being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.67% of the shares, which is about 3.14 million shares worth $47.58 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.73% or 1.53 million shares worth $23.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $18.77 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $12.05 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.